TMC protests outside Guwahati hotel hosting Shiv Sena Rebel MLAs

The Trinamool Congress organised a large demonstration this morning outside the hotel in Guwahati where Shiv Sena rebels are staying.

Assam’s Trinamool Congress chief Ripun Bora served as the protest’s leader. Many police officers and security guards worked to control the demonstrators.

#WATCH | Members and workers of Assam unit of TMC protest outside Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati where rebel Maharashtra MLAs, including Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, are staying.



Party's state president Ripun Bora is leading the protest here. pic.twitter.com/rfoD0fQSKU — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022

Protesters chanted slogans accusing Assam’s ruling BJP of devoting all of its resources to facilitating the Shiv Sena coup in order to destabilise Maharashtra’s Uddhav Thackeray government.

The Trinamool Congress said that the state government had done nothing to help those affected by the state’s massive floods. Floods caused by rising waters in the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers have affected over 55 lakh people. 89 people have died in floods since May.

Protests outside the Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati became a sideshow to the Maharashtra coalition drama involving Shiv Sena rebels who have been at the hotel since Wednesday.

Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should visit flood-hit Assam instead of toppling the Maharashtra government.

“If there’s a crisis, it’s that of floods. BJP has gone blind for power. There’re floods in Assam, PM should visit the state, and announce special package but he’s busy toppling the Maharashtra govt, or in Gujarat elections…The only power is everything for BJP,” he said.