TMC workers attack Suvendu Adikhari’s convoy in Bengal, MHA seeks report

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal chief Suvendu Adhikari alleged his convoy was attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters in Paschim Medinipur district.

“Tonight (January 10), approximately around 8:20 pm, while I was returning from Purulia, at Chandrakona Road; Paschim Medinipur district, I was viciously attacked by TMC goons,” Adhikari alleged in a post on X, sharing a purported video of the incident.

These cowards, emboldened by the Mamata Banerjee regime's culture of violence and impunity, attacked me right in the…

Claiming that the attack happened in the presence of police personnel who were “mute spectators”, Adhikari said it was an assault on every voice of opposition in the state.

Angry BJP workers block roads

BJP has demanded the immediate arrest of those involved, alleging a conspiracy to kill their leader by setting his vehicle on fire.

They staged demonstrations in Medinipur city and Bankura’s Sonamukhi, where they blocked roads and burnt tyres, demanding accountability for what they described as a serious security lapse.

Slogans were raised against the state administration, with demands for exemplary punishment for those involved.

Police said an investigation is underway, adding that video footage of the incident will be examined to verify the claims and identify those involved.

MHA seeks report

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from Adhikari’s office over the alleged attack.

“The MHA has sought a report regarding the incident of the attack on Adhikari. The LoP’s office is preparing a detailed report on it, and it will soon be sent to them,” the party leader said.

According to Adhikari, members of his security detail and local BJP supporters intervened to clear the road, following which a scuffle broke out. There was no immediate response from the police or the Trinamool Congress on the allegations.

