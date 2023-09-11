TMC’s Abhishek slams ED for summoning him on first INDIA panel meeting day

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent a notice to him to appear before it on September 13, the day the first meeting of the coordination committee of the opposition bloc INDIA will be held in the national capital.

Banerjee is a member of the coordination panel of the opposition bloc.

“FIRST meet of INDIA’s coordination comm is on 13th Sept in Delhi, where I’m a member. But, @dir_ed conveniently served me a notice just now to appear before thm (them) on the very same day! One can’t help but marvel at the timidity & vacuousness of the 56-inch chest model,” Banerjee posted on X on Sunday in a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read Political slugfest in Bengal over fresh ED summons to Abhishek Banerjee

The first meeting of the 14-member coordination committee of the opposition bloc INDIA will be held in the national capital on September 13, leaders said on Sunday.

The meet, to be held at the residence of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, will chalk out the coalition’s strategies and future programmes, they said.

Notably, Banerjee had earlier been summoned by the ED several times in connection with a cattle smuggling case.

Reacting to the allegation of TMC’s Diamond Harbour MP, senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said, “Abhishek, as an accused in the case, cannot expect any special treatment from the central agency.”