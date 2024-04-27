TMKOC: Know how much Gurucharan Singh aka Sodhi earned per episode

Mumbai: Gurucharan Singh gained widespread recognition for his role as Roshan Singh Sodhi in the iconic Indian sitcom “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” (TMKOC). The show has been one of the longest-running and most popular sitcoms in India.

Why Is Gurucharan Singh Trending Now?

Gurucharan Singh has been in the news for a concerning reason—he has been missing for five days. According to a complaint filed by his father, Gurucharan Singh left Delhi for Mumbai on Monday, but he never reached his destination. His phone has been unreachable since then, prompting his father to report the matter to the Delhi police. As a result, the police have registered a kidnapping case and are actively investigating. They are scanning CCTV footage and conducting inquiries to track his whereabouts and ensure his safety.

Gurucharan Singh’s ‘TMKOC’ Remuneration

Gurucharan Singh was an integral part of “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” from its beginning, contributing to the show’s success. He eventually left the series a few years ago, which saddened many fans. During his time on the show, Gurucharan Singh earned between Rs 65,000 to Rs 80,000 per episode, a testament to the show’s popularity and his significant role in it.

The recent news of Gurucharan Singh’s disappearance has shocked fans and colleagues alike. The police are working diligently to find him and resolve the case, while fans and well-wishers hope for his safe return.