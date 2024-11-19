TMKOC: Truth behind Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi’s EXIT news

Mumbai: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of India’s most loved TV shows, running since 2008. Known for its funny moments and relatable characters, the sitcom has become a part of daily life for families across the country. As one of the longest-running shows, it continues to bring happiness to millions.

Recently, however, the show grabbed attention for a different reason. Reports surfaced about a fight between lead actor Dilip Joshi (Jethalal) and producer Asit Kumar Modi. The rumors claimed that the argument became heated, with Joshi allegedly grabbing Modi’s collar and threatening to leave the show.

Dilip Joshi Denies Rumors

Dilip Joshi quickly addressed the situation, calling the rumors completely false. In a statement, he said, “These stories are untrue and really saddening. The show means so much to me and the fans.”

He explained that such negativity hurts not only him and the team but also the loyal viewers who love the show. “I am working every day with the same love and passion, and I am not going anywhere,” Joshi assured fans.

What Really Happened?

According to News18 sources from the set suggested that the rumors might have started due to a small misunderstanding over leave schedules. However, Joshi emphasized that the claims were exaggerated and malicious.