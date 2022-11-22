TMREIS launches internship in Construction Technology for junior college students

Hyderabad: Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) on Tuesday launched a 30-day Internship program for students of Telangana Minorities Residential Vocational Junior College in Construction Technology and Electrical Technician.

TMREIS, secretary B. Shafiullah, inaugurated the 30 days internship programme for the students of Telangana Minorities Residential Vocational Junior College in the two trades, as per the norms of Sector Skills Councils of NSDC at NAC Campus, Hyderabad.

This internship programme is in lieu of On Job Training (OJT) which is a part of the curriculum.

During the internship, the students will get a brief exposure to the modern trades of construction. To discover their skills, strength and professional development that enhances self-reliance and motivation, the students will have 20 percent theory and 80 percent practicals in welding, painting, electrical, plumbing and masonry which will help them set up self-employment units.

The TMREIS secretary said that the aim of this training was to enable students to discover their skills, strength and professional development that enhances self-reliance and motivation.