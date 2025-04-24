TMREIS students bag top state ranks in intermediate exams 2025 with 88 pc pass rate

Hyderabad: The students of Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) have achieved remarkable success in the intermediate examinations, by achieving an overall pass percentage of 88 percent, and 80 percent in intermediate first year.

Among the top performers in the 2nd year is Muskan Begum (BiPC) from TMRJ Gadwal Girls, who secured the state 4th rank by scoring 994 out of 1000 marks.

Mohd Farhan from TMRJC Khairatabad Boys secured the state first rank in CEC 1st year, by securing 495 out of 500 marks (99 percent).

SK Ramzan Bee clinched the state first rank in BiPC in 1st year by scoring 438 out of 440 marks, and Wajeeha Tabassum from BiPC from TMRJC Kothagudem Girls also secured the state first rank in 1st year by scoring 438 out of 440 marks.

In the vocational stream, U Hemant (MLT) of TMRJC Vemulawada Boys secured the state first rank in 1st year by scoring 496 out of 500 marks.

In a statement to the media on Thursday, April 24, TMREIS chairman and president Faheem Qureshi said that 35 students of the Society qualified for JEE Mains 2025 exam, and they will be further groomed to crack the JEE Advanced exam to be able to secure admission into prestigious institutions like IITs, NITs, and IIITs.

Qureshi congratulated the students, parents, lecturers, principals and the academic team for their hard work and untiring efforts in achieving the impressive results.

Also Read TGSWREIS students bag 26 state ranks in intermediate exams 2025

He thanked chief minister A Revanth Reddy for supporting TMREIS in providing intensive coaching to students for competitive exams like JEE/IIT, NEET, EAMCET, CLAT, CA, CPT, and other professional courses.