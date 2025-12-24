TN: 7 killed as govt bus tyre bursts, swerves and hits 2 vehicles

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 24th December 2025 11:10 pm IST
Cuddalore: At least seven persons were killed near here on Wednesday after a government bus swerved to the opposite side and collided with two vehicles, police said.

The bus changed direction due to a tyre burst, they said.

A Chennai-bound state-run bus from Tiruchirappalli, while proceeding on the national highway near here, changed direction all of a sudden when a tyre burst and moved to the opposite direction after climbing onto the road median.

“The bus collided head-on with 2 vehicles (a SUV and a car) that were proceeding towards Tiruchirappalli from Chennai; 7 occupants of the 2 private vehicles were killed,” a district police official told PTI, adding a number of people have been injured.

