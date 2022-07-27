TN: 5 student suicides in 2 weeks, 2 in less than 24 hours

In less than 24 hours, another suicide by a teenager was reported in Tamil Nadu. A class 12 boy allegedly died by suicide at his home in Sivaganga district.

A suicide note was found in which he said he could not cope with math and biology.

This is the second case in less than 24 hours and fifth in two weeks in Tamil Nadu triggering an alarm.

Earlier in the day, a class 11 student was found hanging in her home in Sivakasi, Virudhunagar district on Tuesday. This is the fourth case in the last two weeks where students, all girls, have died by suicide.

Speaking to NDTV, a police official investigating the case declined to comment on the case. “We will not say anything till this investigation is completed.”

No suicide note was found.

This is the fourth case in the last two weeks. On July 13, a 17-year-old Class 12 student was found dead at the hostel premises. She was a student of Sakthi Matriculation School, Kaniyamoor.

A suicide note was found where the contents revealed torture by two school teachers.

The initial autopsy found many injuries around her body. Her family members refused to believe it was a suicide case and demanded a re-autopsy.

The Madras High Court ordered a re-autopsy. Justice N Sathish Kumar, hearing the case, also ordered that all future cases involving the death of a student in an educational institution shall be transferred to the Crime Branch – Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) for investigation.

Five arrests have been made so far including the principal of the school, in relation with the suicide.

The death gave rise to violent protests resulting in arson. Several police personnel were also injured.

The second case occurred on July 25 where another female student was found dead in her hostel room. She was a student of Sacred Heart School in Tiruvallur, a government-aided senior secondary school for girls.

Though no suicide was found, the parents of the deceased girl protested foul play by the school authorities.

On July 26, a day after the Tiruvallur case, third student was found dead at her home in Cuddalore district.

A four-page suicide note was found which revealed details of mental pressure the deceased was undergoing.

The note said that she was depressed about not able to score well in a Tamil test and her parents’ pressure to clear the IAS examination.