TN Assembly passes resolution urging Centre to withdraw Waqf Bill

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution urging the Union government to withdraw the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, citing concerns that it undermines the interests of Muslims in the country.

While all major political parties, including the AIADMK, supported the resolution, the BJP staged a walk-out ahead of the vote.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who moved the resolution, said the Indian Constitution guarantees all religious groups the right to practice and preserve their faith, and it is the duty of a democratically-elected government to uphold these rights.

He expressed strong opposition to the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act, 1954, stating that they would severely impact Muslim minorities.

CM Stalin further noted that DMK representatives A. Raja and M.M. Abdullah, who are members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), were not allowed to voice their opinions on the proposed changes during committee discussions.

In a display of democratic courtesy, CM Stalin also requested Speaker M. Appavu to allow BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan to express her views on the matter.

He added that the DMK has consistently upheld democratic values by allowing Opposition voices to be heard in the Assembly.

Speaking in defence of the Bill, Vanathi Srinivasan said the Centre had decided to amend the Waqf Act following numerous complaints regarding irregularities in the management of Waqf properties across various states.

She maintained that the Bill aims to protect the interests of the “backward sections” of the Muslim community and to ensure better representation for women.

However, Tamil Nadu Law Minister, S. Regupathy, countered her claims, stating that the views of certain JPC members were ignored during discussions.

He further described the Waqf Amendment Bill as an “economic assault” on the Muslim community.

PMK leader G.K. Mani said the Bill should only proceed if the Union government is able to build a consensus among all stakeholders.

AIADMK member S.P. Velumani also voiced support for the resolution, adding to the united front against the Bill.

The Assembly concluded by reiterating its demand that the Union government fully withdraw the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.