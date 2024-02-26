TN begin excavation in Maski after finding Chola-era stone edict

Raichur: In a significant development, the Tamil Nadu government has commenced excavation activities in Maski, marking a crucial step in unraveling the historical mysteries of the region. The decision comes on the heels of the recent discovery of a Chola-era inscription in the forbidden area known as ‘Sulidibba‘ on Mudagal Road in the town.

The Tamil Nadu government, under the purview of the Archaeology Department, has allocated substantial funds for the excavation, signaling the importance of this endeavor. The focus of the excavation is to delve into the origins of the Chola kings, who originally hailed from Tamil Nadu.

Historian Channabassappa Malkandinni suggests that the excavation aims to shed light on the Chola dynasty’s connection to Maski, particularly in the context of historical references hinting at warfare in the region, possibly involving the Cholas.

Tamil inscriptions found in the area provide valuable insights into the centuries-old conflicts between the Pallavas, Cholas, and Kannada kings. According to researcher Channabassaya Hiremath Muski, the Chola period inscription discovered in ‘Sulidibba‘ added significant supplementary information to the existing historical records.

To maximise the efficacy of the excavation, experts from the Archaeological Departments of both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are expected to collaborate closely.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Channabassaiah Hiremath, a history researcher from Raichur, emphasises the importance of this joint effort, anticipating the emergence of new insights from the collaborative study.

Despite numerous appeals to the State Archaeology Department, the level of interest and investment exhibited by the Tamil Nadu government in the excavation project far surpasses that of Karnataka.

Channabassappa Malkandinni, the researcher credited with discovering the Chola inscription, expresses hope for a more proactive approach from Karnataka authorities in the future.