TN CM announces official vehicle, allowance for MLAs

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday, August 19, announced official vehicles and a monthly allowance to the MLAs to address public grievances in their respective constituencies.

His announcement made the ruling TVK legislator K Sindhu break into rapturous glee, singing a song in praise of Vijay and thanking him for the gesture.

The chief minister, Speaker J C D Prabhakar and the members in the Assembly were pleasantly surprised and smiled when the nervous first-time MLA Sindhu from Gudiyatham constituency sang in a mellifluous voice.

Vijay turned to look at the “singer-legislator” and could not restrain himself from smiling at the musical expression when she sang a few lines of the song: Koduthathellam Koduthaan, from the 1964 movie of M G Ramachandran – Padagotti.

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The philosophical song on divine equality was sung by T M Soundararajan and penned by lyricist Vaali.

Later, the Speaker clarified that the chief minister’s announcements applied to all the MLAs in the 234-member House.

Making an announcement under Rule 110 in the Assembly, Vijay said the new support measures consisting of a vehicle and an allowance for the MLAs will help them travel across their constituencies to address public grievances and monitor government projects without depending on others.

In order to support administrative tasks and vehicle maintenance, the government will provide Rs 75,000 per month as vehicle maintenance allowance, including fuel and driver costs, and Rs 25,000 per month to hire a personal assistant to help manage constituency work.

“These measures are aimed at reducing the economic burden on the MLAs, improving transparency, and ensure that government services reach the grassroots level without corruption. Appropriate amendments will be made to formalise these directives,” Vijay said amidst loud thumping of tables in the House.