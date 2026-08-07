TN CM Vijay’s wife Sangeetha withdraws divorce petition

Sangeetha appeared before the court through video-conferencing when her plea was taken up, and she submitted the reasons for not pursuing her case

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Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s wife Sangeetha on Friday withdrew her petition filed before a family court at Chengelpattu near here seeking divorce.

Sangeetha appeared before the court through video-conferencing when her plea was taken up, and she submitted the reasons for not pursuing her case.

Accordingly, the court disposed of her petition as withdrawn, official court sources said.

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Sangeetha had filed a divorce petition in February 2026. In the divorce petition, she alleged that Vijay had been involved in an extramarital relationship with a female actor since 2021. She claimed that despite confronting him and receiving assurances that the relationship would end, the situation allegedly continued.

According to the petition, this issue caused repeated arguments between the couple and resulted in emotional distress for her and their children.

Who Is Sangeetha Sornalingam?

Sangeetha comes from a Sri Lankan Tamil family based in London. She married Vijay in August 1999 and has largely stayed away from the spotlight. The couple have two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha. Over the years, Sangeetha was often seen supporting Vijay at film events and family functions. 

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Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with additional inputs and background.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: |   Updated:

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