TN CM hails Indian team for winning T20 World Cup

DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin- (PTI)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin hailed the Indian cricket team for showcasing unparalleled brilliance in winning the T20 World Cup and with ‘complete dominance.’

He extended his congratulations to the team for winning the World Cup on Saturday at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

“Thrilled to celebrate our Men In Blue for clinching their second T20 World Cup with complete dominance. Our Indian team showcased unparalleled brilliance in challenging conditions, finishing with an unbeaten record,” Stalin said.

“Congratulations, Team India,” he wrote in a social media post.

India defeated South Africa in the final to win the T20 World Cup after winning the maiden T20 WC in 2007.

