TN CM Stalin urges EAM Jaishankar on release of fishermen by SL Navy

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, requesting immediate action to secure the release of Tamil fishermen recently detained by the Sri Lankan Navy.

On November 9, the Sri Lankan Navy arrested 23 Tamil fishermen from Rameswaram. In the early hours of November 12, another 12 fishermen from Nagapattinam were apprehended.

In his letter, the Chief Minister called for urgent diplomatic intervention to prevent such incidents and ensure the swift release of all detained fishermen and their fishing boats.

“These arrests not only disrupt the fishermen’s livelihoods but also cause immense distress to their families,” Stalin wrote.

Also Read TN CM Stalin in Virudhunagar as part of statewide tour to monitor govt schemes

He pointed out that the number of apprehensions by the Sri Lankan Navy in 2024 is the highest in the last seven years.

This latest letter follows an earlier appeal Stalin made to the Union government on October 23, urging intervention to secure the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen.

Currently, 128 Tamil fishermen are reportedly held in judicial custody by the Sri Lankan government, with 199 mechanised fishing boats impounded.

Anbumani Ramadoss, president of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and former Union Minister, has also appealed to the Union External Affairs Minister to address these frequent mid-sea arrests.

During a recent visit to Sri Lanka, the Union Minister discussed these issues with the Sri Lankan government, advocating for steps to prevent further detentions and boat confiscations.

In response to the recurring arrests, fishermen association leaders across Tamil Nadu are organising large-scale protests.

A.Thajudhin, General Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Meenavar Peravai, noted: “The livelihood of our fishermen is under threat. Thousands who depend on fishing and related activities are facing severe hardship, and a sense of fear has already taken hold among fishermen and their families about going to sea.”

Thajudhin added that the Sri Lankan government’s potential move to nationalise seized mechanized fishing boats could devastate the fishing industry, as many fishermen rely on loans to purchase these boats and plan to repay them through fishing income.

The fishermen’s association has also written to the Prime Minister, urging intervention to stop mid-sea arrests and the seizure of boats critical to Tamil fishermen’s livelihoods.

K.M. Periasamy, a fishermen leader from Ramanathapuram, highlighted the emotional and financial toll on fishermen’s families.

“Families are in deep distress due to regular arrests and attacks at sea by the Sri Lankan Navy. We are planning to meet with the Prime Minister and the Union External Affairs Minister to discuss these issues,” he said.

Periasamy emphasised that Tamil fishermen go to sea to earn their livelihood, not for unlawful activities, and urged the Indian government to engage with Sri Lankan authorities at the highest level to resolve these issues.

Despite ongoing diplomatic discussions, arrests have persisted, prompting fishermen’s associations across Tamil Nadu to plan major protests.

On August 1, 2023, an Indian fisherman from Tamil Nadu died after his fishing boat capsized following a collision with a Sri Lankan coastal patrol vessel.

The deceased was identified as Malaisamy (59), while another fisherman, Ramachandran (64), went missing. Two other fishermen, M. Mookiah (54) and Muthu Muniandi (56), were detained but later handed over to Indian authorities.