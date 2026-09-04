TN domestic worker’s SOS from Kuwait alleges abuse, torture

Kallakurichi: A domestic worker from Kallakurichi district in Tamil Nadu has sent an SOS video from Kuwait, alleging torture, starvation and non-payment of wages by her employers and appealing to Indian authorities to rescue her.

The woman, who said she travelled to Kuwait three months ago through an employment agent, appeared in a widely circulated video from a cramped room with her head covered.

She alleged that she had been denied proper food for more than 50 days and not paid her salary for the past two months.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Also Read Indian worker stranded in Dubai after paying Rs 60,000 to agent

‘Torturing me, treat very cruelly’

“They are torturing me and treating me very cruelly… I request the Collector madam (JE Padmaja) and the SP madam (Shahnaz I) to somehow rescue me alive and help me return to my motherland,” she said in the video with folded hands.

“Please save me and take me back somehow. I am unable to bear this. I am afraid they will kill me,” she alleged.

In another video, the woman’s mother, identified as Vennila, appealed to the district administration for immediate intervention.

She alleged that an employment agent had misled the family about the job conditions and said her daughter, a mother of two teenagers, was in distress.

“The agent cheated her. She has a son and a daughter. They took her for domestic work but they torture her. Please get my daughter home alive, Madam Collector. I ask you with folded hands,” her mother said.

Authorities to rescue her

Efforts were underway to bring Vanitha back to India, Kallakurichi Superintendent of Police Shahnaz told NDTV.

“We have confirmed Vanitha is from this district. We have located her family and received a complaint. We have connected them with the right authorities to follow it up and rescue her,” she said.

In a new video, Vanitha is seen in fresh clothes, smiling after being rescued by the Indian Embassy in Kuwait. “I am Vanitha, who had sought the Indian Embassy’s help to rescue me. Now, I am in the Indian Embassy. Thank you, Indian Embassy. I have good dress and good food now,” she said.