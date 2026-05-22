TN govt reshuffles six IPS officers

Kumari, who was on compulsory wait, filled an existing vacancy.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 22nd May 2026 7:53 pm IST
Telangana government reassigns IPS officers with new postings to enhance law enforcement.
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Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday, May 22, posted P K Senthil Kumari as the Inspector General of Police, Traffic and Road Safety, Chennai in a reshuffle involving six officials.

Kumari, who was on compulsory wait, filled an existing vacancy.

According to a notice issued by K Manivasan, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Home (SC) Department, the promotions, transfers, and postings will take effect immediately.

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Other postings include Dongare Pravin Umesh, who has been posted as Superintendent of Police (SP), Tiruchirappalli District. Umesh, who is currently serving in the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Western Range, Chennai, replaces S Selvanagarathinam.

Meanwhile, V Shyamala Devi, SP of Thirupathur District, has been moved to Chennai as SP-II, Crime against Women and Children. S Ashok Kumar, currently the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Coimbatore City, will take over as the SP, Tenkasi District.

The administration has also promoted two Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) to the rank of Superintendent of Police. Akshay Anil Wakhare, ASP of Hosur Sub-Division, Krishnagiri District, has been promoted and posted as SP, Thirupathur District, succeeding V Shyamala Devi.

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V Lalith Kumar, ASP of Nagercoil Sub-Division, Kanniyakumari District, has been promoted and posted as SP, Perambalur District, replacing K Prabakar.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 22nd May 2026 7:53 pm IST

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