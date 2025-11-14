TN man dies of rabies, ignored dog bite for 3 months

Ayyappan was brought to the hospital with 'clear signs of rabies.'

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th November 2025 9:15 pm IST
Tamil Nadu construction worker dies three months after dog bite
The victim Ayyappan

Tamil Nadu: A 31-year-old from Tamil Nadu‘s Kanyakumari district succumbed to rabies infection on Monday, November 10, after he did not get treated for a dog bite from three months ago.

The victim, Ayyappan, was a construction worker and had been working at a site in the Kaval Kinaru area of the district when he was bitten by a stray dog.

He reportedly dismissed the injury and did not undergo any post-rabies medical procedure, involving vaccinations and medical check-ups.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

According to an NDTV report, Ayyappan was brought to the hospital with ‘clear signs of rabies.’

He was suffering from severe restlessness and had difficulty swallowing. At first, he was taken to two private hospitals before he was admitted to the government institute in Asaripallam. He passed away despite medical efforts.

A three-year-old boy in Telangana’s Rangareddy district was injured in a dog attack on November 11, leaving his left eye in critical condition.

On November 7, the Supreme Court had directed authorities to relocate stray dogs from institutional areas like schools, hospitals, bus stands, etc, to designated shelters after noting an ‘alarming rise’ in dog bite incidents.]

Meanwhile, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) began a large-scale operation to remove dogs from government hospitals across Hyderabad.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th November 2025 9:15 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button