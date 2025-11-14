TN man dies of rabies, ignored dog bite for 3 months

Tamil Nadu: A 31-year-old from Tamil Nadu‘s Kanyakumari district succumbed to rabies infection on Monday, November 10, after he did not get treated for a dog bite from three months ago.

The victim, Ayyappan, was a construction worker and had been working at a site in the Kaval Kinaru area of the district when he was bitten by a stray dog.

He reportedly dismissed the injury and did not undergo any post-rabies medical procedure, involving vaccinations and medical check-ups.

According to an NDTV report, Ayyappan was brought to the hospital with ‘clear signs of rabies.’

He was suffering from severe restlessness and had difficulty swallowing. At first, he was taken to two private hospitals before he was admitted to the government institute in Asaripallam. He passed away despite medical efforts.

A three-year-old boy in Telangana’s Rangareddy district was injured in a dog attack on November 11, leaving his left eye in critical condition.

On November 7, the Supreme Court had directed authorities to relocate stray dogs from institutional areas like schools, hospitals, bus stands, etc, to designated shelters after noting an ‘alarming rise’ in dog bite incidents.]

Meanwhile, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) began a large-scale operation to remove dogs from government hospitals across Hyderabad.