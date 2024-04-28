TN: Man held for assault on aged father who died of heart attack

In a heartbreaking incident, a 40-year-old man allegedly assaulting his elderly father, following which the later tragically passed due to a heart attack.

The incident occurred in Perambalur city of Tamil Nadu. The accused has been identified as K Santhosh, who attacked his father, A Kulandaivelu, 63.

According to the reports, the dispute between the father and his son was centred around a property dispute. The altercation turned violent, and the son allegedly assaulted his elderly father. The incident was captured on CCTV camera.

The video, which is circulating on social media sites, shows the helpless elderly man sitting in a chair while his son repeatedly beats him till he falls.

The distressing video created anger among the public who demanded strict actions against the accused.

According to the police, the severity of the assault resulted in Kulanthaivelu sustaining critical injuries. Despite receiving medical attention, the elderly father succumbed due to a heart attack.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, District Superintendent of Police, Permabalur, C. Shyamaladevi stated that, “Kulanthaivelu passed away on April 18. As of now, we haven’t received any complaint from the family regarding K. Santhosh. We arrested him based on CCTV footage. We are probing any potential link between the assault and his death. Initial findings suggest a heart attack, the final chemical analysis will provide clarity.”