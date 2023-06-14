TN Minister Senthil Balaji sent to judicial custody till June 28

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity, Excise and Prohibition, Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the wee hours on Wednesday, was remanded to judicial custody till June 28.

The minister has been admitted at Omandurar Government Multi Specialty Hospital, after he complained of chest pain. An angiogram conducted at the hospital on the minister found that he was having three blocks in his coronary artery and hence need urgent bypass surgery. The court permitted the minister to continue in hospital in judicial custody.

The principal session court judge, S. Ali, visited the minister in the hospital and pronounced his judgement.

It may be noted that Senthil Balaji was charged by the Enforcement Directorate in a case related to job for cash scam while he was minister for transport in the 2011-16 government of AIADMK leader J. Jayalalithaa. He had later switched to the DMK.

The Enforcement Directorate had taken over the case following the directive from the Supreme Court.