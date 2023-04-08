TN: Not allowed to enter temple, angry Dalits block road causing huge traffic

The Dalits were allegedly told to back off when they tried to enter the Draupadi Amman temple where a festival was going on.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 8th April 2023 10:38 pm IST
Police pacifying angry Dalits who blocked the Vikravandi-Kumbakonam road on late Friday night

The Vikravandi-Kumbakonam road was seized in protest by Dalits of Melpathi village near Koliyanur in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district after they were disallowed by upper-caste Hindus from entering a temple.

According to reports, the incident took place on Friday night when three Dalits- Kandhan, Kathiravan, and Karpagam – were allegedly told to back off as they tried to enter the Draupadi Amman temple where a festival was going on.

A heated argument took place between the two parties. The three men were beaten up by upper-caste Hindus and later admitted to the Villupuram government medical college hospital in  Mundiyampakkam for treatment.

MS Education Academy

As the incident came to light, nearly 100 angry Dalits picketed the Vikravandi-Kumbakonam road demanding the arrest of the attackers under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Also Read
Karnataka: Dalit family attacked; VHP, Bajrang Dal give bandh call over police inaction

The protest led to a huge traffic congestion. On information, the Valavanur police reached the spot and tried to calm the protestors. After several hours of pacification, the Dalits finally decided to leave the road and traffic was restored.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 8th April 2023 10:38 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button