TN: Not allowed to enter temple, angry Dalits block road causing huge traffic

The Vikravandi-Kumbakonam road was seized in protest by Dalits of Melpathi village near Koliyanur in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district after they were disallowed by upper-caste Hindus from entering a temple.

According to reports, the incident took place on Friday night when three Dalits- Kandhan, Kathiravan, and Karpagam – were allegedly told to back off as they tried to enter the Draupadi Amman temple where a festival was going on.

Dalits from Melpathi village near Koliyanur in Tamil Nadu’s #Villupuram district picketed a road on Vikravandi-Kumbakonam road on the night of Friday after a few Dalits were denied to enter into a local temple and allegedly beaten up by caste Hindus. #CasteDiscrimination pic.twitter.com/xkfeDUZd7k — Nithya (@NityaPandian) April 8, 2023

A heated argument took place between the two parties. The three men were beaten up by upper-caste Hindus and later admitted to the Villupuram government medical college hospital in Mundiyampakkam for treatment.

As the incident came to light, nearly 100 angry Dalits picketed the Vikravandi-Kumbakonam road demanding the arrest of the attackers under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The protest led to a huge traffic congestion. On information, the Valavanur police reached the spot and tried to calm the protestors. After several hours of pacification, the Dalits finally decided to leave the road and traffic was restored.