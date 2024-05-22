TN Police head constable suspended for misbehaving with woman SI

Chennai: A head constable, posted at the Katpadi police station in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore district, was suspended from service on Wednesday due to unruly behaviour with a woman Sub Inspector and other colleagues while in an inebriated state, a police statement said.

Vellore’s Superintendent of Police, N. Manivannan issued the suspension orders for the head constable, identified as C. Gopinath, under the Tamil Nadu Police Subordinate Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1955.

Vellore police, in the statement, said that a training session was organised by the district police to sensitise police personnel on new criminal laws at each sub-circle in the district. There were around 40 police personnel, including women constables and officers of the Katpadi police sub-circle, at the training programme at the VIT campus.

It was here that Gopinath allegedly misbehaved while in an inebriated stage with a woman Sub Inspector as well as with Katpadi SHO, S. Bharathi.

He was immediately taken to the Katpadi police station for inquiry and then to the Government Medical College, Hospital in Vellore to test whether he was drunk. The medical report confirmed the presence of alcohol. An inquiry was conducted and based on the report, the Superintendent of Police suspended him with immediate effect.

Police officials said that there are already four pending complaints against the suspended head constable, including complaints filed against him by women police constables. Further investigation on Gopinath and his antecedents is being conducted, they added.