TN polls: Vijay releases list of TVK candidates

He said 'it will be C Joseph Vijay,' from Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappally East.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 29th March 2026 1:06 pm IST
Actor-turned-politician and TVK founder Vijay
Actor-turned-politician and TVK founder Vijay

Chennai: In his maiden electoral venture, TVK chief Vijay on Sunday, March 29, announced that he would contest from two constituencies for the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

He said “it will be C Joseph Vijay,” from Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappally East.

Addressing a party functionaries’ meet here, he named candidates for other seats too, with all of his core team members finding a place in the list.

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Elections to 234 Assembly segments in the state will be held on April 23.

Senior party leaders and Vijay’s inner team members– N Anand, Adhav Arjuna, R Arunraaj, CTR Nirmal Kumar and KA Sengkottaiyan were named by the party chief as TVK candidates for seats including T Nagar, Villivakkam, Gobichettipalayam and Thirupparankundram.

Reiterating that the electoral fight was between his “people’s alliance TVK and Stalin sir alliance,” he slammed the ruling DMK-led bloc as a mere “patch-up.”

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“I have selected as candidates, those who would stand with people,” he said.

Unveiling an agenda for youth, what he described as “guarantee,” Vijay promised, among others, steps for drugs-free TN, collateral-free loan guarantee up to Rs 20 lakh from Class 12 to Phd.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 29th March 2026 1:06 pm IST

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