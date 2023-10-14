TN professor struck in Gaza, family awaits her safe return

Chennai: An Associate Professor of Agricultural who was on a two-month training programme in Israel is stranded at Gaza border since Israel-Hamas war broke out on October 7.

The 40-year-old Associate Professor S. Rathika, who was teaching at Anbil Dharmalingam Agricultural College and Research Institute, Tiruchi is stranded at the Ben-Gurion University at Negev which is close to Gaza border.

She had left for Israel on September 23, 2023 for the training programme in drip irrigation at the Ben-Gurion University.

Her husband T. Ramesh, who is also a Professor in Agricultural Sciences at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TANU) told media persons that his wife was spending sleepless nights at Nagev since the war broke out. He said that he had appealed to both state and Central governments to bring her back to Tamil Nadu safely.

He said that she is currently in and out of an underground bunker at the University and is waiting for her rescue since the fight broke out. Professor Ramesh said that he is in touch with her only through Whatsapp messages and that she is safe but her return is awaited.

They have a 13-year-old son who was anxious to see his mother back and Ramesh added that the aged parents of Rathika were also eagerly waiting to see her.

Ramesh said that the Indian Embassy officials had already contacted Rathika and had assured her that they would process her request at the earliest.