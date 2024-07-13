TN Prohibition Amendment Act, 2024 comes into force

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Prohibition Amendment Act, 2024, stipulating enhanced punishment term and quantum of fine for offences like manufacture, possession and sale of illicit liquor that endangers lives, has come into force, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Saturday.

The TN Prohibition Act, 1937, which was amended in the wake of the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi was adopted unanimously by the state legislative assembly on June 29 and Governor R N Ravi gave his assent on July 11, he said.

An official release here said that the amended Act has been notified in the Gazette.

Days after over 60 people died following the consumption of methanol-laced illicit liquor in June, the chief minister piloted a bill amending the TN Prohibition Act,1937, ensuring harsher punishment to the offenders so as to prevent hooch tragedies in the state.

The stringent punishment includes life imprisonment for bootleggers in case of fatalities following the consumption of spurious liquor.

The TN Prohibition Act, 2024, which has come into force, aims to completely eradicate the menace of illicit liquor from the state, the release said.

The amendment substantially enhances the term of imprisonment and quantum of fine for various offences under sections 4,5,6,7 and 11 of the Act. Accordingly, a maximum punishment of 10 years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) and a penalty of up to Rs 5 lakh has been stipulated in the Act.

In case of death due to consumption of illicit liquor, then the punishment for bootleggers will be RI for life and a fine not less than Rs 10 lakh, it said.