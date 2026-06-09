TN sees highest enrollment in engineering admission

Chennai: Tamil Nadu has recorded the highest enrollment with over 3.02 lakh students enrolling for TNEA 2026, a senior official said on Tuesday, June 9.

In Tamil Nadu, the engineering admission process to the colleges under Higher Education Department was held for one month from May 6.

A total of 3,02,373 lakh students have enrolled for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions this year, which is higher than the previous year, the official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) said.

“In 2025, the enrollment was 3,01,026, which was considered the highest ever. In 2024, it was 2,49,918,” he added.

The official said that the number of applications from the government school students seeking 7.5 per cent horizontal quota was 50,373.

According to the official, though the registration for engineering admissions was over, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is yet to approve the counselling dates.

He said the rank list for engineering admissions will be published as per schedule on June 29, 2026.

Similarly, he said a little about three lakh applications were received by the Directorate of Collegiate Education for the admissions to Arts and Science colleges.

The official said that the online counselling had also started for the students seeking admission to Arts and Science colleges. “The counselling session will be held till June 18,” he added.