TN temple sealed after Dalits entry prevented

Chennai: Revenue officials sealed the Sakthi Mariamman Temple at Virudasampatti in Tamil Nadu’s Salem district after caste Hindus prevented the entry of Dalits into the temple.

Police said that the temple, under the control of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) Department, was recently renovated and consecration was conducted by the caste Hindus. However after this, Dalits were not allowed entry to the temple and a meeting was held by the revenue officials on October 31.

After the meeting, Dalits were allowed into the temple. However, Dalits were again not allowed to enter the temple on Sunday evening when upper caste women prevented their entry.

Tension prevailed in the temple premises as both groups assembled and police and revenue officials arrived but the caste Hindus were adamant that the Dalits would not be allowed entry to the temple. This created a tense situation and revenue officials shut down the temple by night.

Heavy police contingents are being deployed to prevent any untoward incidents in the area.