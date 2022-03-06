TN: Woman arrested for torturing, harassing 4-year-old daughter

Thiruvannamalai: A woman was arrested for allegedly harassing and mentally torturing her four-year-old daughter on Saturday.

According to Hans India, the neighbours of the accused informed the police that on Friday the woman burnt her daughter’s hand and leg and branded her with a hot knife which caused injuries.

The complaint stated that the mother punished her daughter four days ago for not listening to her.

The child was not given sufficient medical care and was instead forced to suffer from the application of coconut oil. The child was then sent to the Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital.

S Murugan, Director of ChildLine Project, stated that the girl is receiving treatment and is recovering. They were collaborating with the Child Welfare Committee to get her relocated to a government receiving home following her therapy.

Murugan also stated that a case was filed under the Juvenile Justice Act because it falls under Section 75 of the Care and Protection of Children Act, which is used when someone has actual charge or control over a child’s assaults or abuses, and Section 324 of the Indian Penal Code for voluntarily causing pain.