To be or not to be: Jeevan Reddy to decide future after supporters’ meet

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Jeevan Reddy has called upon his supporters to attend the March 25th meeting in Jagtial to discuss his future political course.

In a letter, Reddy said that the last 20 months have taken a toll on his mental well-being, making it difficult to continue with the Grand Old Party.

“Political colleagues, Congress leaders, party workers, friends, well-wishers, and supporters who have worked with me in public service for the past four decades,” the letter read.

The meeting will take place at Bandari Garden, located on Gollapalli Road.

The previous day, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, SC/ST and Minority Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar and Choppadandi MLA Medipally Sathyam met Reddy at his residence in an attempt to dissuade him from resigning.

However, the meeting was in vain, and Reddy remained defiant. He made a veiled statement saying “Devudu Saasinchindu, Maanavudu Anusaristhadu (God Proposes, Man Disposes).”

Also Read Jeevan Reddy stays defiant, may resign from Congress on March 25

Political rumours are rife with Reddy joining the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) after he was seen offering Eid-ul-Fitr prayers alongside leaders in Jagtial on Saturday.

For the past few months rift has been brewing between him and Jagtial MLA M Sanjay Kumar. Jeevan Reddy has repeatedly said that the only way to resolve the issue between him and the Congress was to disassociate with all 10 BRS MLAs who shifted their loyalties to the Congress after winning the 2023 Assembly elections.