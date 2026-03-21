Jeevan Reddy stays defiant, may resign from Congress on March 25

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and former minister T Jeevan Reddy signalled that he may leave the Grand Old Party he served for over four decades in various capacities.

IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, SC/ST and Minority Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar and Choppadandi MLA Medipally Sathyam met Jeevan Reddy at his residence on Saturday, March 21, and tried convincing him against resignation.

Speaking with media after the meeting, he made a veiled statement saying “Devudu Saasinchindu, Maanavudu Anusaristhadu (God Proposes, Man Disposes).”

Sridhar Babu remains optimistic that Reddy would continue working for the party.

“He may be disappointed with the party high command, but the Congress leadership has assured him due opportunities in the near future,” Babu told reporters.

“Congress does not function with one face, and running it is a collective effort,” he added.

Jeevan Reddy has not cancelled the upcoming meeting for March 25 at a function hall in Jagtial town, where he will meet his followers to declare his future course of action.

He had held several meetings with his supporters in the last few days.

Political rumours are rife with Reddy joining the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) after he was seen offering Eid-ul-Fitr prayers alongside leaders in Jagtial on Saturday.

Many prominent leaders from the Congress may also tender their resignations alongside him.

Also Read Congress leader Jeevan Reddy to take decision on political future soon

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President B Mahesh Kumar Goud and All India Congress Committee in-charge of Telangana Meenakshi Natarajan have been entrusted the task of resolving Jeevan Reddy’s disgruntlement.

For the past few months rift has been brewing between him and Jagtial MLA M Sanjay Kumar. Jeevan Reddy has repeatedly said that the only way to resolve the issue between him and the Congress was to disassociate with all 10 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs who shifted their loyalties to the Congress after winning the 2023 Assembly elections.