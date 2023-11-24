“To err is human, to forgive is divine”; Trisha Krishnan reacts to Mansoor Ali Khan’s apology

Chennai: Actress Trisha Krishnan reacted to the apology of actor Mansoor Ali Khan for his misogynistic remarks against her.

Mansoor Ali Khan released a statement saying, “My co-actress Trisha, Forgive me. Let the god bless me by having me during your wedding.”

After the apology, actor Trisha took to her X handle and wrote, “To err is human, to forgive is divine.”

To err is human,to forgive is divine🙏🏻 — Trish (@trishtrashers) November 24, 2023

The All Women Police Station (AWPS) of Thousand Lights, Chennai, had issued a summon to Mansoor Ali Khan for not appearing at the police station.

The Chennai City Police booked the actor for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Trisha Krishnan. The action was taken on an order to that effect by DGP Shankar Jiwal.

Earlier, the National Commission for Women took suo motu cognisance of the matter and issued directions to the Tamil Nadu police to register a case against the actor.

After summons were issued against him, Mansoor Ali Khan gave a statement asking for more time claiming that he was suffering from a throat infection.

The actor was booked under Sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

A video of Mansoor Ali Khan from one of his interviews surfaced on social media, where he is purportedly heard saying that he hoped to have a rape scene in ‘Leo’ starring Trisha just like he had in older films with stars such as Khushboo and Roja.

“When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done rape scenes in a number of movies and it’s not new for me. But these guys didn’t even show Trisha to me on the sets during the Kashmir schedule,” Khan purportedly said.

Trisha and Mansoor Ali Khan don’t share screen space in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film ‘Leo’ but have pivotal roles in the film.

Responding to Khan’s remarks, Trisha took to microblogging site X to post, “A recent video has come to my notice where Mr Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind.”

NCW member and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar also hit out at the actor over his comments, posting on X, “Nobody can get away with such a filthy mind. I stand with @trishtrashers and my other colleagues where this man speaks in such a sexist disgusting mindset about them, including me. When we are fighting tooth & nail to protect women & bring dignity to them, such men are like a blot in our society.”