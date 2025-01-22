To fight drug abuse, TGANB launches school awareness campaign

Hyderabad: To fight drug abuse among students, the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB), in collaboration with the Education Department and local police, has launched a statewide awareness campaign in schools.

Four special teams consists of two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), two Inspectors, a psychologist, and support staff have been created for the initiative. The teams also include a tracker dog to demonstrate live drug detection techniques, making the sessions more engaging and informative.

A mobile van equipped with LED screens is used to showcase educational videos and motivational content, helping students understand the dangers of substance abuse. So far, the campaign has reached 20 schools in the tri-commissionerates of Hyderabad, covering thousands of students. Over 10,000 awareness books in Telugu and English have been distributed, along with sports materials and posters.

Students are also educated on how to identify and report drug-related concerns. Contact details of de-addiction centers across the state are provided to ensure timely help. Live demonstrations with tracker dogs are held to build awareness and vigilance among students.

The TGANB has urged students, parents, and the public to support this initiative by reporting drug abuse. Reports can be made via the toll-free number 1908, the Control Room number 8712671111, or email at tsnabhohyd@tspolice.gov.in. All reports will remain confidential, and valuable contributions may receive rewards.