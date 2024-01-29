‘To set example…’, BJP MLA demolishes ancestral home on encroached road

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Venkata Ramana Reddy demolished his ancestral house on Saturday, January 27, in Kamareddy after it came under a road widening project.

Ramana had to demolish his house which was reportedly built on encroached land and had come under a town planning project to build an 80-feet road from the old bus stand to Vadloor village.

According to a report by TNIE, several illegal properties have been built on the road proposed for the widening project, over the years. The MLA was notified of the same.

The house was razed in the presence of revenue, R&B and municipal officials after the MLA moved his residence to another location.

Ramana Reddy, while speaking to the media, stated that those in positions of power should set an example for the people. Keeping this in mind, he demolished his own house to aid the widening of the road as per the master plan.

“I am not claiming that I have made a great sacrifice. I do not want to force others to do anything. I also do not want to create any inconvenience for the people. Hence, I urge the people to come forward and give their properties for the road widening project,” the MLA said, adding that hopes that people would step up and provide space for the road widening in a phased manner.

The MLA had recently defeated Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy in the Legislative Assembly session.