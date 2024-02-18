Today is last day of Hyderabad Numaish – Will Exhibition Society extend it?

Hyderabad: Today marks the last day for the Numaish in Hyderabad organized by the All India Industrial Exhibition Society (AIIES). Having been extended earlier, people are curious to know if further extension is likely.

On February 12, the last date of the Numaish in Hyderabad was extended to February 18 on traders’ request. The decision made by AIIES.

Visiting hours remained unchanged, from 4 pm to 10:30 pm on weekdays and from 4 pm to 11 pm on weekends and holidays.

Special events like ‘Ladies Day’ on January 9 and ‘Children Special’ on January 31 were observed during the Exhibition in Hyderabad.

To ensure visitor safety, the exhibition society implemented security measures, including CCTV surveillance, an on-site police station, and fire safety.

This year, approximately 20 lakh visitors attended the exhibition society’s Numaish in Hyderabad.

Despite its continued popularity and the desire of many Hyderabad residents for an extension, the exhibition society is unlikely to extend it further.