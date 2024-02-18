Today is last day of Hyderabad Numaish – Will Exhibition Society extend it?

On February 12, the last date of the Numaish in Hyderabad was extended to February 18 on traders' request.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th February 2024 11:25 am IST
Hyderabadis to witness Numaish like expo in Ramzan 2023
A glimpse of Numaish (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Today marks the last day for the Numaish in Hyderabad organized by the All India Industrial Exhibition Society (AIIES). Having been extended earlier, people are curious to know if further extension is likely.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The Numaish, which commenced on January 1, 2024, was initially scheduled to conclude on February 15. However, AIIES later decided to extend it until February 18.

Last date of Numaish in Hyderabad extended on traders’ request

On February 12, the last date of the Numaish in Hyderabad was extended to February 18 on traders’ request. The decision made by AIIES.

MS Education Academy

Visiting hours remained unchanged, from 4 pm to 10:30 pm on weekdays and from 4 pm to 11 pm on weekends and holidays.

Special events like ‘Ladies Day’ on January 9 and ‘Children Special’ on January 31 were observed during the Exhibition in Hyderabad.

To ensure visitor safety, the exhibition society implemented security measures, including CCTV surveillance, an on-site police station, and fire safety.

20 lakh visited exhibition in Hyderabad

This year, approximately 20 lakh visitors attended the exhibition society’s Numaish in Hyderabad.

Also Read
Watch: Hyderabad’s skyscraper, tallest building in South India, reaches 212m

Despite its continued popularity and the desire of many Hyderabad residents for an extension, the exhibition society is unlikely to extend it further.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th February 2024 11:25 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button