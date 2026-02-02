Toddler dies after rabies injection in govt hospital in Telangana

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 2nd February 2026 6:25 pm IST
A Woman alleges medical negligence after her daughter died at a hospital

Hyderabad: The family of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl has accused Kamareddy’s Government General Hospital of medical negligence when the child died after receiving a rabies injection.

According to reports, Mritika Sri was admitted to the hospital on January 25 after being bitten by a dog.

Mritika’s inconsolable parents have alleged that a person with no proper medical background injected their daughter. “My daughter was fine. But after the third dose, she fell unconscious,” her father told media persons and claimed the hospital staff stopped attendants from entering the ward after his daughter passed away.

Demanding an immediate enquiry into the matter, Mritika’s distraught mother questioned Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, saying, “How would you feel if this happened to your family?”

“The doctor was not available. I want to know who administered the injection to my daughter?” she cried out.

