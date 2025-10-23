Toddler drowns in rainwater puddle near home in TN

Chennai: A toddler drowned in a water puddle in a vacant plot near her house, police said on Thursday.

Prenika Shri was two years and 10 months old and a resident of Janani Nagar in Mangadu, near Chengalpattu.

“On October 22, at around 2pm, both the mother, Priyadarshini, 23, and the toddler had gone to sleep. But when the mother woke up again at around 4.30 pm, Prenika was not next to her,” said an officer from Mangadu Police Station.

She and her neighbours started searching for the girl and they eventually found her drowned in the puddle of water collected due to the rains in the vacant plot next door, added the official.

They took the girl to the nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead.

“We have registered a case and are investigating further,” added the police.