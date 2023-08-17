Tokyo area on red alert for heatstroke as summer heat lingers

Japanese authorities on Thursday issued the highest-level heatstroke alert for the Tokyo metropolitan area as the scorching summer heat continues to bake many parts of the country, according to the Ministry of the Environment.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 17th August 2023 9:17 pm IST
Tokyo area on red alert for heatstroke as summer heat lingers
Representative Image

Tokyo: Japanese authorities on Thursday issued the highest-level heatstroke alert for the Tokyo metropolitan area as the scorching summer heat continues to bake many parts of the country, according to the Ministry of the Environment.

The cities of Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba, Yokohama, Mito, Utsunomiya, and Maebashi are expecting a dangerous level of heatstroke risks, as the Ministry issued a red alert for heatstroke, the highest in its five-tier warning system, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Ministry advised people in these areas to avoid going outdoors and halt all exercise except for special cases, as the actual temperature is much higher than the skin temperature.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Japanese population falls in all 47 regions for first time

Japan’s weather agency issued heatstroke alerts on Thursday for eight prefectural regions, including Iwate and Fukushima, with temperatures as high as 35 degrees Celcius.

The country’s heatstroke warning system is based on the Wet-Bulb Globe Temperature index, one of the empirical indices representing the heat stress to which an individual is exposed, including temperature, humidity, and the amount of solar radiation.

A reading above 31 is labeled “danger,” indicating high heatstroke risks.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 17th August 2023 9:17 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button