Tolichowki is Munawar & other celebs’ favorite spot for Arabian Food

Hyderabad: While nothing can beat the richness and the luscious allure of Hyderabadi Biryani, in the ‘City of Nizams’, Arabian Mandi comes to a close second. Prepared separately with a special blend of spices, the mutton is cooked to perfection, and when the flavored rice is piled on top of it, it is that heavenly combination that leaves us drooling and craving for more for a very long time.

In the past few years, Arabian food (especially Mandi) has become a popular choice in Hyderabad, and to supply that demand, Tolichowki has now become a ‘Mandi Hub’ with a plethora of Arabian restaurants to choose from. One step in Tolichowki and you will be overpowered by the aroma of Mandi, Kunafah, Kebabs, Shawarma, Falafel, and much more.

Arabian food is a popular choice among celebrities and popular social media personalities too. Head on to Aazebo: The Royal Arabian Restaurant’s official Instagram page to see the proof. From Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui, to Johnny Lever’s family and many more celebrities have graced the restaurant to check out their wide range of Arabian food.

Furthermore, during their visit to Hyderabad last month, Bollywood actress Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar visited Meraj’s Palm Arabiana to relish Arabian food and also shared glimpses of the food on her Instagram stories.

Which is your favorite Arabian restaurant in Hyderabad? Comment down below.