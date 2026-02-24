We are well into Ramzan 2026, and Hyderabad has once again turned into a city of lights, prayers, and an unparalleled culinary frenzy. While the days are spent in spiritual reflection and the discipline of fasting, the nights in the city tell a different story. Vibrant community spirit and legendary food culture attract enthusiasts from all over the city, and in fact, the world.

Whether you are a seasoned local or a curious traveler, navigating the bustling lanes can be overwhelming and add to it the sheer volume of food spots in the city, it is an adventure on its own. So, to help you experience the best of this month, Siasat.com has curated a guide to the top 6 food streets in Hyderabad that are essential visits this year. From the heritage-soaked corners of Old City to the modern food hubs of the west, here is where you should be eating this Ramzan.

Also Read Phikka to mittha: How to speak like a Dakhni food critic this Ramzan

Best streets to explore in Ramzan 2026 in Hyderabad

1. Tolichowki

Starting from the end of the Mehdipatnam stretch and extending all the way to the 7 Tombs Road, Tolichowki is one area where you find food stalls everywhere. It wouldn’t be wrong to call it a foodie’s paradise just based on the volume and variety that visitors get here. From Pista House and Shah Ghouse’s Haleem to Jani Miyan Kababs’ Mutton Marag and Bakewell’s crispy iftar snacks, you find everything here. Do not miss Deccan Kitchen, Laknoi Kebabs, Aazebo and Hassan Dairy when here.

Patthar ka Ghosht at Deccan Kitchen (Image Source: Bushra Khan/ Siasat.com)

2. Charminar

The heart of Hyderabad’s heritage, the lanes surrounding Charminar offer the most authentic Ramzan experience. Sheekh Kebabs at Shahran Hotel, Chicken 65 at Akbar Fast Food, Shehdood Malai at Milan and Irani Chai at Nimrah are some of the must-tries to get the best out of your visit. Do not forget to end with a cool lassi from Matwale Doodh Ghar.

Charminar in Ramzan (Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan)

3. Mallepally

While not as decorated as Tolichowki or Charminar, Mallepally is one area in Hyderabad that turns into a buzzing food hub during Ramzan. The area surrounding the Badi Masjid comes alive with snack counters everywhere. When here, do not miss out on Labbaik Shawarma, Delhi Dastarkhan’s Ramzan Specials, Shaan-e-Delhi’s Sheermal and Milan Juice Centre’s fruit malai.

Shahi Sheermal at Shaan-E-Delhi

4. Hussaini Alam

Located near Chowmahalla Palace, the Hussaini Alam Street, aka Kabab Street, is jam-packed every night in Ramzan and rightly so. The legendary Sonu Kababs is famous for its patthar ka ghosht, Marag, and a variety of kebabs. Several other counters nearby also sell crispy starters and snacks for iftar.

5. Nampally

Nampally’s food street is a vibrant mix of legendary old-school spots like Subhan Bakery, Pista House, and Darwaze ki Tahari to pop-up stalls that cater specifically to late-night Ramzan crowds.

6. Azampura

Often overshadowed by Charminar and Hussaini Alam, Azampura is a gem for foodies seeking a more local, less touristy experience in Ramzan. Starting from Hotel Niagara, head to the Sahifa Masjid circle, where spots like Burhanpur Khowa Jalebi, Hotel Savera, Wrap House, and several counters serving samosas, rolls, patthar ka ghosht and kebabs.

Which is your favourite food street in Hyderabad? Comment below.