Hyderabadis are known for their deep love for rich and flavourful food, especially during the holy month of Ramzan when the city’s culinary scene comes alive with traditional favourites. While the city proudly celebrates its own iconic dishes, food lovers here are always eager to explore new and unique flavours from across India.

For those looking to try something different this season, Kashmiri cuisine offers a royal and comforting experience with its slow-cooked preparations and aromatic spices. If you are craving authentic Kashmiri food this Ramzan, here is a list of restaurants in Hyderabad where you can savour the taste of the valley without leaving the city.

What is Wazwan?

Wazwan is a traditional multi-course feast and the pride of Kashmiri cuisine and hospitality. It is prepared by expert chefs called wazas and is usually served during weddings and special occasions. The feast mainly includes slow-cooked mutton dishes made with rich ingredients like yogurt, saffron, fennel, and dry ginger.

Popular dishes include Rogan Josh, Gushtaba, Rista, Tabak Maaz, and Yakhni, all served with steamed rice. More than just a meal, Wazwan is a cultural experience that reflects the warmth, skill, and traditions of Kashmir.

Best places for Kashmiri food in Hyderabad 2026

1. Kashmir Ki Adah

Location: Masab Tank, Hyderabad

Price: Rs.1,200-Rs.3000

Kashmir Ki Adah is one of the most authentic places in Hyderabad for Kashmiri cuisine. The restaurant’s traditional decor creates a true Kashmiri atmosphere. Their Gushtaba, soft minced meatballs in yogurt gravy, is a must-try and considered the highlight of Wazwan. The Rogan Josh, known for its rich red colour and flavour, and the crispy Tabak Maaz are also highly popular. The restaurant focuses on traditional recipes, offering diners a genuine Kashmiri experience.

2. Golden Pears Restaurant

Location: 1st floor, Deccan trade centre, aram ghar X road, Sai Baba Nagar

Price: Rs 4999 (Big) Rs.1299 (small)

Golden Pears Restaurant is popular for its comforting Kashmiri dishes. The Wazwan has 6 mutton, 6 chicken and 2 paneer dishes. Their Mutton Rogan Josh stands out for its tender meat and rich gravy, while the mild and aromatic Yakhni is perfect for those who prefer subtle flavours. The cosy and relaxed setting makes it an ideal place for families to explore Kashmiri cuisine.

3.Batukh Restaurant, Tolichowki

Location: Tolichowki Main Road

Price: Rs.700-Rs.1,400 per person

Batukh has become a favourite among locals for its authentic Kashmiri specialities at affordable prices. Their Rista, soft meatballs cooked in a red gravy, and the flavourful Rogan Josh are among the most loved dishes. The restaurant’s focus on traditional cooking methods ensures an authentic taste.

(Please note that Batukh Restaurant is currently available only for online orders through Swiggy and Zomato.)

4. Habibi Mandi

Location: Madhapur

Price: Rs.900-Rs.1,800 per person

Habibi Mandi offers Kashmiri dishes along with its traditional dining experience. Their Rogan Josh and Yakhni are known for their rich taste and balanced flavours. With comfortable seating and a warm ambience, it is a good choice for family dinners and group outings.

With these restaurants bringing Kashmiri flavours to Hyderabad, food lovers can enjoy the royal Wazwan experience right in their own city.