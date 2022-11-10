Tollywood actor Naga Shaurya is getting married!

Hyderabad: Handsome hunk Naga Shaurya, who is considered one of the most desirable bachelors of Tollywood , is no more single! Yes, you read that right. The actor is all set to get married to his ladylove Anusha Shetty, a Bengaluru-based interior designer.

Photos of their wedding invitation are doing rounds on social media. According to the pictures, Naga Shaurya and Anusha will be exchanging wedding vows on November 20 at JW Marriott in Bengaluru. The pre-wedding rituals will initiate on November 19.

#NagaShaurya will be tying the knot with #Anusha on November 20th in Bangalore at JW Marriott.



The two-day wedding ceremony will be held on this 19th & 20th pic.twitter.com/Lj43Ls9Xsp — BuzZ Basket (@theBuzZBasket) November 10, 2022

Reportedly, the couple is getting hitched in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family members. Fans have been going gaga over this news and are eagerly waiting for the couple’s wedding photos.

We wish Naga Shaurya and Anusha a lifetime of love and happiness!

