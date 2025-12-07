Tollywood actress Pragathi creates history with Gold at Asian Powerlifting

Hyderabad: Tollywood’s senior actress and popular character artist Pragathi has achieved a proud milestone in the world of sports. Representing India at the Asian Open and Masters Powerlifting Championship 2025 held in Turkey, she won a total of four medals. Pragathi secured a gold medal in the deadlift category and added three silver medals in the bench press, squat, and overall divisions. Her victory has made India and the Telugu industry proud.

A Journey of Strength and Inspiration

At 49 years of age, Pragathi has proved that dedication has no limits. Along with her acting career, she trained rigorously in powerlifting and rose from district-level competitions to the international stage. Her fitness videos and workout routines have already inspired many, and this achievement has taken her motivation to a new level.

She began competing in powerlifting in 2023. Since then, she has won gold medals at the Hyderabad district championships, Telangana state competitions, and national-level contests in Kerala and Bengaluru. In 2024, she earned a silver medal at the South Indian Powerlifting Championship. Her consistent progress earned her a chance to represent India internationally, where she delivered her best performance yet.

From the Silver Screen to the Sports Arena

Pragathi is known for her impressive acting in films such as Brindavanam, Race Gurram, and Badshah. Before becoming a character artist, she worked in Tamil and Malayalam films and even debuted as a heroine early in her career. Alongside her acting journey, she always valued fitness, which led her towards powerlifting.