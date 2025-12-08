Tollywood actress who donated Rs 100 crores to Tirupati temple

Hyderabad: Veteran actress Kanchana, remembered by today’s audience for her warm grandmother role in Arjun Reddy, created buzz recently when she appeared in public after many years. At 86, she travelled in an auto-rickshaw to pay her respects to the late AVM Saravanan in Chennai. Her humble arrival surprised many, and the video of her greeting people gently has now spread widely on social media.

The Actress Who Donated Over 100 Crore

While many actors donate money to charity, Kanchana’s contribution stands apart. She has donated property worth nearly 100 crore rupees to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Her devotion to Lord Venkateswara shaped her life. She chose not to marry and lived quietly, focused on spirituality and service.

Kanchana and her sister Girija Pandey inherited valuable land in Chennai’s T Nagar and G. N. Chetty Road. When relatives tried to take it away, she fought a long legal battle. After winning the case, she kept her promise to God. She donated the land, measuring over six grounds, to TTD for building a grand temple for Lord Venkateswara and Goddess Padmavathi. This property is now valued at more than 80 to 100 crore rupees.

From Air Hostess to Beloved Screen Star

Before films, Kanchana worked as an air hostess. Her life changed when director C. V. Sridhar spotted her and cast her in Kadhalikka Neramillai. She quickly became one of the most popular heroines of the 1960s and 70s, acting in more than 200 films across South Indian languages and Hindi. She paired with almost every top hero of that era and won fans through lively performances in hits like Prema Nagar, Sri Krishnavataram and Ananda Bhairavi.

Born in Chennai to a Telugu family, she chose a life of celibacy and remained unmarried.

Kanchana now lives a quiet and spiritual life, supported by her younger sister. She spends her days in prayer and remains content. Her story continues to inspire fans who admire her dignity, kindness and extraordinary generosity.