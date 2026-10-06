Hyderabad: In Tollywood, some stars let their work do all the talking, while their personal lives remain firmly behind closed doors. But when an actor is rarely seen in public, spends considerable time abroad and avoids questions about marriage, speculation is bound to follow.

A fresh blind-item report published by Telugu portal GreatAndhra has once again stirred curiosity over the marital status of a popular Telugu actor. The report does not name the actor but describes him as a successful entertainer who is known for being highly selective with films and spending a considerable amount of time abroad.

According to the report, the actor allegedly has a family in a foreign country and frequently travels there. It also claims that despite being projected as one of Tollywood’s eligible bachelors, rumours about him being secretly married have been doing the rounds for some time.

The report further mentions an alleged past relationship with a woman who had earlier worked in the direction department of one of his films. There was speculation at the time that the two could eventually get married.

However, the report does not provide any concrete evidence to substantiate the claims about the actor’s alleged marriage or family abroad.

Is the blind item about Naveen Polishetty?

Interestingly, the description has led to renewed speculation among social media users about actor Naveen Polishetty, who was previously at the centre of similar secret-marriage rumours after spending an extended period in the US.

In 2024, reports began circulating that Naveen had secretly married a woman in America and was staying there with her. The rumours gained traction because the actor had been away from the limelight for an extended period following the release of Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty.

However, Naveen and his team denied the marriage rumours. Reports at the time quoted the actor as saying that there was no secret wedding and that if he ever got married, he would inform everyone.

His prolonged stay in the US was also linked to his recovery after an accident. Naveen had revealed that he suffered multiple fractures to his hand and also sustained a leg injury, and was undergoing medical treatment and rehabilitation.

Actor keeps personal life private

The latest GreatAndhra report has now brought the speculation back into discussion, particularly because of its references to a selective actor who spends time abroad and maintains a strict boundary around his personal life.

However, the report does not name Naveen Polishetty, nor does it establish that the blind item is about him. There is also no fresh official confirmation of any secret marriage.