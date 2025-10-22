Hyderabad: Telugu producer and distributor Naga Vamsi has finally spoken about the failure of War 2, starring Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan. The big-budget spy action thriller, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, turned out to be a major disappointment at the box office despite high expectations.

Vamsi Admits His Mistake

During the promotions of his upcoming film Mass Jathara featuring Ravi Teja, Naga Vamsi admitted that both he and Jr. NTR trusted Yash Raj Films ‘blindly.’ Speaking to Gulte, he said, “Everyone makes mistakes, and the same happened with War 2. NTR garu and I trusted Aditya Chopra and YRF. It didn’t work out, and I became the target after the film’s failure.” He added that Aditya Chopra is one of the biggest producers in Indian cinema, but the project “misfired.”

Vamsi revealed that although he only distributed the Telugu version, he faced heavy trolling online. “The mistake is on their side, but we faced the heat. I’m happy that the trolling wasn’t for a film made by us,” he said. Earlier, during War 2’s pre-release event, Vamsi had excitedly urged NTR fans to make the Telugu version’s opening day collections higher than the Hindi version, a statement that later drew criticism.

Box Office Performance

Despite its strong opening of Rs. 52 crore on day one, War 2 collapsed due to poor word of mouth. The film earned Rs. 236.55 crore net in India and Rs. 364.35 crore worldwide, falling short of its Rs. 400 crore budget. The Hindi version collected Rs. 214 crore, while the Telugu version managed only Rs. 63 crore.

After learning from the setback, Vamsi is focusing on his next film, Mass Jathara. Directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu and starring Ravi Teja, Sreeleela, and Nitish Nirmal, the movie is set for release on October 31.