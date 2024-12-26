Tollywood representatives gather at Hyderabad’s ICCC for meeting with Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Bigwigs of the Telugu film industry gathered at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, for a meeting with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday.

The meeting between Tollywood representatives and the Telangana CM holds significance in the backdrop of the recent case and arrest of actor Allu Arjun.

Renowned producer Dil Raju, who is the Chairman of the Telangana Film Development Corporation, organized the meeting to address the growing divide between the film industry and the Congress-led government.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana | Film Director and Screenwriter Trivikram Srinivas and Film Producer and TFDC chairman Dil Raju arrive at ICCC building to meet Telangana CM Revanth Reddy. pic.twitter.com/etjiNxqjcX — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2024

The Allu Arjun issue is among the key topics to be discussed during the meeting. Other primary points of discussion include the government’s announcement to halt benefit shows and restrict ticket price hikes.

The family of Allu Arjun met with Dil Raju following his return from the United States.

On Wednesday, Allu Aravind, Dil Raju, and others visited KIMS Hospital to meet Saitej. The Pushpa team announced financial assistance of Rs 2 crore for Saitej’s family.

Saitej is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital after sustaining injuries in a stampede at Sandhya Theatre during a benefit show screening of Pushpa 2.

A case was registered against several individuals, including Allu Arjun. The actor’s arrest sparked a political uproar, with the BRS and BJP accusing the Chief Minister of deliberately targeting the Telugu film industry.