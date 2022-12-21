Tollywood’s Christmas celebrations in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Christmas is around the corner and it is that time of the year when we we get to see all the celebrities spending time with their families and loved ones under one roof. Celebrities frequently travel during this time of year to see foreign winter wonderlands, and some of them throw parties at their residences. Tollywood stars are no exception.

T-town’s couple, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, is known for frequently hosting events at their home. One Tuesday, they threw a lavish pre-Christmas party for their loved ones, cousins, and extended family at his Hyderabad home. The festive and joyous occasion was attended by a number of popular celebrities.

Taking to Instagram, Ram Charan shared a ‘mega family photo’ from his celebration and captioned, “Mega cousins #SecretSanta.”

Apart from Charan and Upasana, the group photo features Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Niharika, Allu Sirish and others. Ram Charan’s sisters Sushmita Konidela and Sreeja Konidela were also present at the Christmas celebration. The photo also dispels rumours that Allu Arjun and Ram Charan were feuding, as we can see that these two actors were having a good time together.

The celebrations were extra special for Upasana and Ram Charan, who are expecting their first child. The couple recently announced their pregnancy.

Overall, the pre-Christmas party at Charan’s home was a fun and festive occasion that was enjoyed by all who attended. With the holiday season in full swing, it’s sure to be just one of many celebrations to come.