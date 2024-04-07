Tollywood’s first 100 cr comedy film makes waves at Box Office

Hyderabad: Comedy films have become the go-to genre in Tollywood over the years. Making people laugh is a great way to communicate, and yet, no one has been able to make a comedy that earned Rs 100 crore at the box office. Well, that was true until Tillu Square came out! This epic comedy movie is a big hit!

The film Tillu Square came as a sequel for DJ Tillu with Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles, and Mallik Ram as the director which was released on March 29th,2024 has received positive reviews from the audience.

Despite competition from new releases, Tillu Square continues attracting audiences with its captivating storyline and engaging performances.

According to the latest reports from Tillu Square’s producers, the film has already crossed Rs 100 crores gross worldwide in Just 9 Days!

Always dream big and work hard to realise it. Making this true, our Starboy 🌟 #Siddu now fulfilled the goal he has set in double the speed. 🔥🤘



Double Blockbuster #TilluSquare has crossed 𝟏𝟎𝟎𝐂𝐑 gross worldwide in Just 9 Days! 🥳💥

@anupamahere @MallikRam99 @ram_miriyala… pic.twitter.com/eFdha8WVTu — Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) April 7, 2024

The Telugu film Tillu Square has made history by becoming the first comedy film to earn Rs 100 crore. Jathi Ratnalu was the previous record holder, but it fell short of the mark.

Starboy Siddhu Jonnalagadda said in one of his old interviews in 2022, “I want to be a star of a 100 crore film in the next 3 years”. and he proved it just in a 2 year span with a blockbuster film.

Sequel Advantage

The sequel advantage plus the current Tollywood void in the market is working in Tillu Square’s favour. People want new movies, and we are giving them that. The best part? It isn’t just doing well in India; it has already made more than $2 million at the US box office.