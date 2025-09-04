Tollywood’s hit pair Vijay and Rashmika begin third film together

Hyderabad: When people hear the name Vijay Devarakonda, many also think of Rashmika Mandanna. They acted in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, and their bond continued even after that. Recently there have been talks about their relationship and marriage. Now both have started a new movie quietly.

Shooting Begins in Hyderabad

The movie, known as VD14 for now, has started shooting in Hyderabad. The first schedule will be done in the city, and later the team will shoot in Rayalaseema. The story is set in the 19th century during the British rule, around 1854 to 1878, and is about a young king.

Rashmika as Heroine

Rashmika Mandanna is acting as the heroine. Fans are happy to see Vijay and Rashmika together again for the third time. They hope this film will be a big success. Music is by Ajay-Atul, and the film is planned on a huge budget.

Vijay’s Recent Struggles

Vijay’s recent films did not give him the success he wanted. His latest film Kingdom got only an average response. Without wasting time, Vijay began work on his next movie. Rahul Sankrityan, who directed Taxiwala with Vijay earlier, is directing this film. Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series are producing it.

After this movie, Vijay is expected to work on Rowdy Janardhan under Dil Raju’s production. For now, all eyes are on this period action drama, which may release next year.