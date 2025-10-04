Tollywood’s power couple Vijay and Rashmika engaged, reports

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have long been the most talked-about pair in Tollywood. Fans often call them the power couple, thanks to their undeniable chemistry both on and off screen. Their bond, rumored romance, and the constant buzz around them made them one of the most speculated duos in the South Indian film industry.

Secret Engagement in Hyderabad

According to reliable industry sources, the buzz has now turned into reality. Vijay and Rashmika reportedly got engaged on October 3, 2025, in an intimate ceremony at Vijay’s residence in Hyderabad. Only close family and friends were present, and no photos have been released yet. The families are said to be waiting for the right time to make an official announcement.

Wedding Plans in 2026

If reports are true, the couple will tie the knot in February 2026 at a destination wedding. While both stars are busy with films, insiders suggest the marriage may even align with their shooting schedules.

Their Movies and Bond

The couple first won hearts with Geetha Govindam in 2018, which became a trend-setting blockbuster. Their pairing once again struck gold with Dear Comrade in 2019. The films showcased their on-screen magic, but it was their off-screen connection that caught even more attention. Despite calling each other just friends, their vacations, dinner outings, and social media posts hinted at a deeper relationship. Fans often spotted similarities in their photos, strengthening the belief that they were together.

Fans, who have followed their journey for years, are thrilled with the news. Social media is flooded with congratulatory posts and throwback clips from Geetha Govindam. With this engagement, Tollywood’s most adored couple is finally set to make their love official.